Centrica’s (CPYYY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CPYYY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centrica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Centrica in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.25.

Shares of CPYYY stock opened at $2.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. Centrica has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $3.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.42.

Centrica Company Profile

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Norway, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

