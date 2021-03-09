Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Short Interest Update

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 196,300 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the January 28th total of 246,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 185,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LEU. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Centrus Energy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centrus Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th.

In related news, Director Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of Centrus Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total transaction of $246,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 36,000 shares of company stock worth $847,200 over the last quarter. 14.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Centrus Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 517.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 20,173 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy in the third quarter valued at about $126,000. Sara Bay Financial lifted its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 367,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,504,000 after purchasing an additional 8,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LEU stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.56. 1,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,472. The company has a market cap of $283.66 million, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 3.71. Centrus Energy has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $30.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.16.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

