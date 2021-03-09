Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Cerecor had a negative net margin of 799.40% and a negative return on equity of 93.78%.

CERC traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.22. The stock had a trading volume of 6,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,432. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.21 million, a P/E ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.72. Cerecor has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $4.50.

In other news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $6,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 2,505,266 shares of company stock worth $6,512,006 over the last three months. 58.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cerecor Company Profile

Cerecor Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of treatments for rare pediatric and orphan diseases. It develop therapies for the treatment of inherited metabolic disorders, such as CERC-801 and CERC-802, which completed the phase I clinical trial; and CERC-803.

