Cerity Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 427,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,575 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.0% of Cerity Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $31,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 6,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 66.6% in the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 40,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after buying an additional 16,075 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 46.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 645,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,426,000 after buying an additional 205,250 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 56,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $207,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.75. The company had a trading volume of 602,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,405,025. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $45.72 and a 1-year high of $77.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.00 and a 200-day moving average of $71.51.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

