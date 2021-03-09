Cerity Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 104.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 157,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,173 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $8,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICF. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 117.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,453,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,025 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 138.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 566,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,518,000 after buying an additional 328,985 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 576,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,053,000 after buying an additional 280,588 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2,732.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 250,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,490,000 after buying an additional 241,528 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 487,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,251,000 after buying an additional 236,680 shares during the period.

Shares of ICF traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.05. The company had a trading volume of 98,362 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.00. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $88.40 and a 52-week high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

