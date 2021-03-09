Cerity Partners LLC Has $16.95 Million Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 552,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,966 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $16,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHE. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 71,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares during the period. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. McAdam LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,031,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 116,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares during the period. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $457,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHE traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.62. 32,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,700,460. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $18.32 and a one year high of $34.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.76.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

