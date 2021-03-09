ChainX (PCX) Price Hits $10.10 on Major Exchanges

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded up 9.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. ChainX has a total market capitalization of $78.02 million and $1.48 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChainX coin can currently be bought for approximately $10.10 or 0.00018609 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ChainX has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $284.84 or 0.00524717 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.85 or 0.00069717 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.39 or 0.00057828 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.92 or 0.00077222 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $290.45 or 0.00535044 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.66 or 0.00076739 BTC.

About ChainX

ChainX’s total supply is 7,723,350 coins. The official message board for ChainX is medium.com/@chainx_org. The official website for ChainX is chainx.org. The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

ChainX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChainX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChainX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

