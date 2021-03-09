Chardan Capital Raises Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Price Target to $45.00

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) had its target price raised by Chardan Capital from $35.50 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Passage Bio in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on Passage Bio in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Passage Bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Passage Bio from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Passage Bio from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.28.

Passage Bio stock opened at $19.46 on Monday. Passage Bio has a twelve month low of $8.09 and a twelve month high of $38.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.79 and a 200-day moving average of $19.81.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.14). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Passage Bio will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jill M. Quigley sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $39,013.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Passage Bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $854,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Passage Bio by 3,698.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 192,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,918,000 after purchasing an additional 187,281 shares during the period. Highline Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Passage Bio by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Highline Capital Management L.P. now owns 602,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Passage Bio by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 424,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,851,000 after purchasing an additional 14,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Passage Bio by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 92,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 13,020 shares during the period. 67.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Passage Bio

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. The company develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin for the treatment of FTD caused by a deficiency of progranulin; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase, for infantile Krabbe disease.

