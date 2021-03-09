Chonk Price Hits $115.74 (CHONK)

Chonk (CURRENCY:CHONK) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. During the last week, Chonk has traded 15% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Chonk token can currently be purchased for $115.74 or 0.00214644 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Chonk has a market cap of $4.51 million and $105,220.00 worth of Chonk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.32 or 0.00506869 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.33 or 0.00069220 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.82 or 0.00057158 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00077032 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00077073 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.99 or 0.00511828 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Chonk Profile

Chonk’s total supply is 39,000 tokens. The official message board for Chonk is chonkfinance.medium.com. Chonk’s official website is www.chonker.finance.

Buying and Selling Chonk

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chonk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chonk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chonk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

