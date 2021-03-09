Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Holdings Raised by Prudent Man Advisors LLC

Prudent Man Advisors LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,521 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 327,697,698 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $14,664,472,000 after acquiring an additional 6,274,151 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,724,880 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,446,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,231 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,279,910 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,444,527,000 after acquiring an additional 535,117 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,173,489 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,070,364,000 after acquiring an additional 5,044,447 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,969,760 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $825,999,000 after acquiring an additional 528,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.56. 696,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,621,719. The company has a market cap of $200.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.92 and its 200-day moving average is $42.49. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $49.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 49.32%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSCO. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. New Street Research raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.83.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $296,148.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,631,303.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $392,561.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,530 shares of company stock valued at $1,324,408. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

