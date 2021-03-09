Citadel Price Reaches $0.0092 (CTL)

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded 50.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 9th. One Citadel coin can currently be bought for $0.0092 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Citadel has traded up 141.8% against the dollar. Citadel has a total market cap of $100,613.38 and $37.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000162 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 47.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Citadel

Citadel (CTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. Citadel’s official website is citadelplatform.io. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Citadel

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Citadel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Citadel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

