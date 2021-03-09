Citigroup Inc. Has $35.52 Million Holdings in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 839,751 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 313,518 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Lazard were worth $35,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Lazard during the 4th quarter valued at $4,651,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Lazard in the 4th quarter valued at $199,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Lazard by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after buying an additional 3,561 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Lazard in the 4th quarter valued at $7,441,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Lazard by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 174,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,362,000 after buying an additional 19,531 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LAZ traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.83. 25,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 862,479. Lazard Ltd has a 12 month low of $20.94 and a 12 month high of $46.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.01 and a 200 day moving average of $37.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.66.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.69. Lazard had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The firm had revenue of $898.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lazard Ltd will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.32%.

LAZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Lazard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lazard from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Lazard in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Lazard from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.20.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

