Citigroup Inc. Has $64.09 Million Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 51.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,780 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $64,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter worth $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hexavest Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 85.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.56, for a total value of $555,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 652,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,634,567.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 3,046 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $1,563,846.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,108,920.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,143 shares of company stock worth $17,729,819. 2.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IDXX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $471.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX traded up $3.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $502.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,988. The company has a 50-day moving average of $508.98 and a 200-day moving average of $450.97. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $573.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $42.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The firm had revenue of $720.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

