Citigroup Inc. Sells 74,838 Shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,074,608 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 74,838 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in 2U were worth $42,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in 2U by 102.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 178,615 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,497,000 after buying an additional 90,387 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of 2U by 19.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,173,757 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,744,000 after purchasing an additional 191,351 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of 2U by 23.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 156,166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after purchasing an additional 29,856 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of 2U during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of 2U during the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000.

In other news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 41,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $1,928,974.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 129,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,094,537. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Chernis sold 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $895,440.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 236,514 shares in the company, valued at $10,330,931.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,292 shares of company stock worth $2,986,902 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

TWOU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of 2U from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of 2U from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of 2U from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of 2U from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.75.

TWOU stock traded down $1.41 on Monday, hitting $34.13. The company had a trading volume of 74,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,293. 2U, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.51 and a 12-month high of $59.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 1.10.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. 2U had a negative net margin of 30.92% and a negative return on equity of 20.04%. The company had revenue of $215.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.41 million. Research analysts forecast that 2U, Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

2U Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. The Graduate Program Segment targets students seeking a full graduate degree. The Short Course Segment targets working professionals seeking career advancement through skills attainment.

