Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 791,637 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.19% of Citizens Financial Group worth $28,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 1,927.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter worth $52,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 1,269.4% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter worth $56,000. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CFG traded up $1.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.87. The stock had a trading volume of 6,604,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,859,715. The stock has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $46.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.82 and a 200-day moving average of $33.27.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.63%.

In other news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $424,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,606.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CFG shares. Argus increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group downgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.82.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

