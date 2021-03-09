City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 606,300 shares, a growth of 27.4% from the January 28th total of 476,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 261,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Shares of NYSE CIO opened at $11.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $488.22 million, a PE ratio of -1,125.00 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. City Office REIT has a 1-year low of $6.12 and a 1-year high of $11.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.74.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.34). City Office REIT had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 4.37%. Equities research analysts forecast that City Office REIT will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in City Office REIT by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,873,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,609,000 after buying an additional 49,142 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in City Office REIT by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,390,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,353,000 after buying an additional 165,844 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in City Office REIT by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,658,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,201,000 after buying an additional 99,359 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in City Office REIT by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,314,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,884,000 after buying an additional 28,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in City Office REIT by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,089,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,645,000 after buying an additional 9,271 shares in the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of City Office REIT in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of City Office REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.31.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

