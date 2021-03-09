Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Announces Earnings Results

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Clarus had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 5.20%.

CLAR traded up $0.58 on Tuesday, hitting $19.11. 5,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,547. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.85. Clarus has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $18.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.61 million, a PE ratio of 53.21 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Clarus’s payout ratio is 16.39%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CLAR shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on Clarus from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on Clarus from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

About Clarus

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

