CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) declared an annual dividend on Monday, March 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.131 per share on Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 19th. This is a positive change from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.12.

Shares of CNHI opened at $15.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.93. CNH Industrial has a one year low of $5.06 and a one year high of $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 6.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.32 and a beta of 1.69.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. CNH Industrial had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a positive return on equity of 4.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNHI shares. TheStreet upgraded CNH Industrial from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Vertical Research raised CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $9.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, specialty vehicles, and powertrain products in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment offers farm machinery and implements, including two- and four-wheel drive tractors, crawler tractors, combines, cotton pickers, grape and sugar cane harvesters, hay and forage equipment, planting and seeding equipment, soil preparation and cultivation implements, and material handling equipment under the New Holland Agriculture, Case IH, STEYR, Miller, Kongskilde, Ã-verum, and JF brands.

