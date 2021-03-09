Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) Receives $43.18 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.18.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Societe Generale lowered Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.45 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of Coca-Cola European Partners stock traded up $1.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.61. The firm has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.78. Coca-Cola European Partners has a one year low of $28.35 and a one year high of $54.08.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 13,382,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,840,000 after purchasing an additional 247,286 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,874,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,881,000 after acquiring an additional 583,137 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,325,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,156 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,016,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,697,000 after acquiring an additional 233,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,065,000. Institutional investors own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers flavors, mixers, and energy drinks; waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

