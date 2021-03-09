Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola Femsa S.A., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets and distributes soft drinks throughout the metropolitan area of Mexico City, in Southeastern Mexico and in metropolitan Buenos Aires, Argentina. The Company produces Coca-Cola, Sprite, Fresca, Quatro, Powerade, Extra Poma, Etiqueta Azul and Kin. “

Separately, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA stock opened at $46.88 on Monday. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 1 year low of $36.16 and a 1 year high of $52.50. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Tredje AP fonden grew its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 12.6% in the third quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 8.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

