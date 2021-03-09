Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Stock Price Up 9.5%

Shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) rose 9.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.31 and last traded at $19.80. Approximately 1,091,123 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 744,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.08.

CDXS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Codexis from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Codexis from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Codexis in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Codexis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.72 and a 200 day moving average of $18.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.57 and a beta of 1.17.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 31.08%. Sell-side analysts predict that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Codexis news, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $62,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,211,727.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $199,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,068.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Codexis by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,699,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,596,000 after buying an additional 721,785 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Codexis during the fourth quarter worth about $15,472,000. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Codexis during the fourth quarter worth about $13,098,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Codexis by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,795,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,513,000 after buying an additional 434,137 shares during the period. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Codexis during the fourth quarter worth about $8,405,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biocatalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

