CoinPoker Market Cap Hits $2.76 Million (CHP)

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. CoinPoker has a market capitalization of $2.76 million and approximately $1.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CoinPoker has traded up 23.2% against the US dollar. One CoinPoker token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.99 or 0.00057018 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $428.06 or 0.00787447 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00009571 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00027529 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.17 or 0.00066542 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00030861 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003936 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001841 BTC.

CoinPoker Token Profile

CoinPoker (CHP) is a token. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,638,612 tokens. CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for CoinPoker is medium.com/@CoinPoker. The official website for CoinPoker is coinpoker.com.

CoinPoker Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using U.S. dollars.

