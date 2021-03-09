Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG) Senior Officer Christian Mayer Sells 5,000 Shares

Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG) (NASDAQ:CIGI) Senior Officer Christian Mayer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$136.00, for a total transaction of C$680,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$18,951,736.

Colliers International Group Inc has a 52 week low of C$1.89 and a 52 week high of C$47.85.

Colliers International Group (TSE:CIG) (NASDAQ:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.09 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.07 billion.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

