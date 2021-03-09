Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Commerzbank

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Commerzbank from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CLPBY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays upgraded Coloplast A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank upgraded Coloplast A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of CLPBY opened at $13.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.64 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.57 and a 200-day moving average of $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Coloplast A/S has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $17.80.

About Coloplast A/S

Coloplast A/S develops and markets intimate healthcare products and services worldwide. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.

