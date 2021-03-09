Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Fayez Sarofim & Co

Fayez Sarofim & Co trimmed its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,438,769 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 17,825 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up 1.7% of Fayez Sarofim & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Fayez Sarofim & Co owned 0.18% of Comcast worth $442,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,403,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,684,747,000 after buying an additional 6,132,846 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,842,865 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,750,611,000 after buying an additional 1,554,286 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Comcast by 10.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,445,826 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,639,724,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343,311 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,157,293 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,024,996,000 after acquiring an additional 860,278 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in Comcast by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 21,650,352 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,134,478,000 after purchasing an additional 214,483 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Comcast news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Macquarie raised their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their price target on Comcast from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.84. 1,006,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,265,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $251.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.33. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $55.26.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. Comcast’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

