Commercial Vehicle Group (CVGI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CVGI opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.39. Commercial Vehicle Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $10.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.14 million, a PE ratio of -7.44, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVGI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from $5.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating. The Electrical Systems segment offers electrical wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices in providing electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets.

