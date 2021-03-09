Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Plans $0.72 Quarterly Dividend

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.72 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, March 19th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th.

Compass Minerals International has a payout ratio of 103.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Compass Minerals International to earn $3.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.9%.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Shares of CMP stock opened at $65.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. Compass Minerals International has a 52-week low of $34.39 and a 52-week high of $69.24.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.76). Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 21.38%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Compass Minerals International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Compass Minerals International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Compass Minerals International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.57.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America.

Further Reading: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.