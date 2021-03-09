Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Computer Programs and Systems, Inc has been serving the information technology needs of community healthcare providers for over twenty-seven years. Headquartered in Mobile, Alabama, the company provides a complete health information and patient care system that encompasses the full spectrum of financial and clinical applications. The CPSI System provides the most comprehensive single-source electronic medical record available and allows the realization of a true enterprise-wide electronic medical record. The Company is a single-source vendor providing comprehensive software and hardware products, complemented by complete installation services and extensive support. Its fully integrated, enterprise-wide system automates clinical and financial data management in each of the primary functional areas of a hospital. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.56.

Shares of CPSI traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.57. 57,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,315. The company has a market cap of $458.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.67. Computer Programs and Systems has a fifty-two week low of $16.93 and a fifty-two week high of $36.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.78 and its 200-day moving average is $28.68.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.15). Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 8.33%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Computer Programs and Systems will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Computer Programs and Systems news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total value of $31,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 231,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,216,778.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,200 shares of company stock valued at $63,370. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 100,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 80,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 103,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. 74.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

