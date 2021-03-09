comScore (SCOR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 10th. Analysts expect comScore to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter.

comScore stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $2.90. 11,764 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,013,629. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $211.08 million, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.69. comScore has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $4.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered comScore from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of comScore in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded comScore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms worldwide. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers unduplicated measurement of digital video consumption, as well as provides TV-comparable reach and engagement metrics, and audience demographics; Plan Metrix, which offers an understanding of consumer lifestyle; validated Campaign Essentials (vCE) that validates whether digital ad impressions are visible to humans, identifies those that are fraudulent, and verifies that ads are shown in brand safe content and delivered to the right audience targets; and Campaign Ratings, which expands upon vCE's verification, as well as provides unduplicated reporting to negotiate and evaluate campaigns across media platforms.

