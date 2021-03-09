Concrete Pumping (BBCP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th. Analysts expect Concrete Pumping to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 11th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 20.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $79.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.85 million. On average, analysts expect Concrete Pumping to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:BBCP opened at $6.48 on Tuesday. Concrete Pumping has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $6.97. The company has a market cap of $365.92 million, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Concrete Pumping from $6.75 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Concrete Pumping presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.29.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

