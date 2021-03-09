ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 211.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,424 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 91,971 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $5,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at $25,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at $35,000. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $58.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.55. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $59.49.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Scotiabank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.32.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

