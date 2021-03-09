ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($3.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.03) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports.

ContextLogic stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.04. 150,186 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,594,894. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.49. ContextLogic has a 12-month low of $15.06 and a 12-month high of $32.85.

In other ContextLogic news, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 214,949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $4,223,747.85. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 214,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,223,747.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Pai Liu sold 17,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $346,350.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,350.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,086,728 shares of company stock valued at $139,254,205 over the last 90 days.

WISH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital raised shares of ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on ContextLogic in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. ContextLogic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.58.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects merchants and consumers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

