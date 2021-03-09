Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Core-Mark from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Core-Mark from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Core-Mark from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.50.

CORE opened at $38.87 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.76 and a 200-day moving average of $31.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 0.38. Core-Mark has a 1-year low of $20.93 and a 1-year high of $39.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Core-Mark will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

In other Core-Mark news, EVP Brian Brandon sold 2,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.56, for a total transaction of $69,154.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,743.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher M. Miller sold 2,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total transaction of $76,719.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,793.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,769,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $198,823,000 after acquiring an additional 212,695 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,175,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,267,000 after acquiring an additional 55,805 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,262,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,076,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,188,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,909,000 after acquiring an additional 148,659 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,020,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,982,000 after acquiring an additional 65,460 shares during the period. 91.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Core-Mark

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

