Cormark Reiterates Buy Rating for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) (TSE:CM)

Cormark reiterated their buy rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$105.00 to C$108.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$124.50 to C$131.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$139.00 to C$144.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$108.25 to C$117.46 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$124.75.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) alerts:

CM opened at C$123.09 on Monday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of C$67.52 and a one year high of C$123.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$55.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$114.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$107.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $5.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 63.86%.

In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) news, Director Michael Capatides sold 37,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.49, for a total transaction of C$4,481,291.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,611,345.51. Also, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$122.00, for a total transaction of C$1,220,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,330 shares in the company, valued at C$284,260.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.