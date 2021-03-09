CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Shares Gap Up to $6.85

CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.85, but opened at $7.67. CorMedix shares last traded at $7.40, with a volume of 4,920 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRMD. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on CorMedix in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of CorMedix in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered CorMedix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CorMedix in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.71.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 2.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRMD. Elliott Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in CorMedix by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,758,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,603,000 after purchasing an additional 925,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CorMedix by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,906,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,495,000 after purchasing an additional 127,448 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CorMedix by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 213,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 80,257 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in CorMedix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $377,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in CorMedix by 197.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 56,897 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as hemodialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

