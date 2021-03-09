Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Bought by Bragg Financial Advisors Inc

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317,453 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,684 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Corning were worth $11,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in Corning by 60.5% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in Corning by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 937 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLW traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.79. 89,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,670,972. The stock has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $17.44 and a 12 month high of $39.78.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 54.55%.

GLW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays raised Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.80.

In other news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $311,004.00. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $5,533,778.46. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

