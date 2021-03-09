Coty (NYSE:COTY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $8.57

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.57 and last traded at $8.46, with a volume of 298512 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.81.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Coty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Evercore ISI raised Coty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Coty from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Coty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.56.

Get Coty alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 2.25.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Coty had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Bayern Anna Von bought 22,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.21 per share, for a total transaction of $158,620.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert S. Singer bought 75,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $497,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 446,482 shares in the company, valued at $2,960,175.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 107,000 shares of company stock valued at $728,870. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COTY. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Coty in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Coty during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coty during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Coty during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Coty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Coty Company Profile (NYSE:COTY)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Read More: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.