Cowen Boosts Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target to $310.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its price target lifted by Cowen from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BURL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and issued a $258.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Burlington Stores from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $276.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $279.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Burlington Stores has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $268.63.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $304.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of -116.98 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $259.29 and its 200 day moving average is $231.27. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $105.67 and a 52 week high of $304.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 752,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 63,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,548,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,310,000.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.