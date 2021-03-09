CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $75.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.08% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Charles River has a widely-diversified business with service offerings across areas of functional expertise, client base and geographical regions. Solid global network provides it the opportunity to work with the world's leading professionals on multiple issues. Charles River's professional team has helped it achieve and maintain a solid reputation of providing high-quality consulting services. Lower debt to capitalization ratio indicates that the proportion of debt to finance the company’s assets is declining. Owing to these positives, the stock has improved in the past year. However, higher talent cost due to a competitive talent market and stringent policies on immigration act as major challenges. Seasonality weighs on Charles Rivers’ top line. Foreign exchange rate fluctuations is another major concern.”

Get CRA International alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barrington Research raised their price objective on CRA International from $62.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded CRA International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Shares of CRAI stock traded up $1.76 on Tuesday, reaching $70.70. 3,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,796. CRA International has a 52 week low of $21.96 and a 52 week high of $69.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.76 million, a PE ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.19.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $137.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.27 million. CRA International had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 4.60%. CRA International’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CRA International will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRA International in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CRA International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of CRA International by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of CRA International by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 13,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CRA International by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 187,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

See Also: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CRA International (CRAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CRA International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRA International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.