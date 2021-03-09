Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH)

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $31.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 89.83% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. ContextLogic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.58.

Get ContextLogic alerts:

Shares of ContextLogic stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.33. 181,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,594,894. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.49. ContextLogic has a fifty-two week low of $15.06 and a fifty-two week high of $32.85.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($3.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.03) by ($0.01).

In related news, VP Pai Liu sold 17,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $346,350.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,350.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brett Just sold 36,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $725,104.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,901 shares in the company, valued at $725,104.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,086,728 shares of company stock worth $139,254,205 in the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $841,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,440,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $821,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in ContextLogic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,125,000.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects merchants and consumers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

See Also: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.