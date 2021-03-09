Cresset Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of MSA Safety by 7.6% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the third quarter worth approximately $281,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of MSA Safety by 4.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,595,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,741,000 after buying an additional 67,666 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of MSA Safety by 2.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 84,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,315,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of MSA Safety by 4.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,417,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. 77.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSA. Sidoti began coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on MSA Safety from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

In related news, CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 569 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total transaction of $94,226.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,540 shares in the company, valued at $255,024. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Ryan III sold 3,323 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.11, for a total value of $548,660.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000,478 shares in the company, valued at $165,188,922.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,566 shares of company stock worth $4,844,321 over the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MSA opened at $163.78 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $164.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.82. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 12-month low of $83.57 and a 12-month high of $172.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 46.40 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.24. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 10.40%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is 35.83%.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

