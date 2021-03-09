Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 3,588 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Cresset Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,588 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $4,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 166.1% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,927,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,571 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 209.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,613,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,621 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 750.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 884,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,240,000 after acquiring an additional 780,906 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 32.2% during the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,935,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,243,000 after acquiring an additional 714,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,730,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,835,000 after acquiring an additional 706,092 shares in the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $64.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.99. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $68.21.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%.

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja bought 500 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.51 per share, for a total transaction of $32,755.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $98,265. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

OTIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.38.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

