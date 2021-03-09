Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 5,255 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Cresset Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,255 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MMM. Newport Trust Co bought a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,757,156,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,174,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,196,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,656,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $813,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053,818 shares during the period. Alleghany Corp DE bought a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,692,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,688,554 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $751,013,000 after purchasing an additional 259,324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $5,419,488.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,894,077.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total value of $1,070,227.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,831,553.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,904 shares of company stock worth $7,514,868 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MMM opened at $180.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $175.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.07. 3M has a 52 week low of $114.04 and a 52 week high of $187.27.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.05%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Argus raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America cut 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.23.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

