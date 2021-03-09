Cresset Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Cresset Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,536 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,137,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,400,355,000 after acquiring an additional 25,659 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Netflix by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,121,618 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,391,603,000 after acquiring an additional 710,474 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Netflix by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,945,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,674,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,853 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,697,753 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,999,486,000 after acquiring an additional 166,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Netflix by 4.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,008,483 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,504,333,000 after acquiring an additional 140,674 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $516.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $290.25 and a 52 week high of $593.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $542.48 and its 200 day moving average is $514.21. The company has a market cap of $228.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.29, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on NFLX. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $634.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $643.00 to $652.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. DZ Bank raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $412.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $540.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $580.62.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total transaction of $230,576,597.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,668,804.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total transaction of $268,602.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 476 shares in the company, valued at $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 442,339 shares of company stock worth $233,359,064. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

