Crowd Machine (CMCT) Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

Crowd Machine (CURRENCY:CMCT) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. One Crowd Machine token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Crowd Machine has traded 40.8% higher against the US dollar. Crowd Machine has a market capitalization of $123,356.09 and $1,375.00 worth of Crowd Machine was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.86 or 0.00056896 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $424.03 or 0.00781826 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00009232 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00026896 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.64 or 0.00065711 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00030292 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003899 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Crowd Machine Profile

Crowd Machine (CRYPTO:CMCT) is a token. Crowd Machine’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 470,164,800 tokens. Crowd Machine’s official Twitter account is @crowd_machine and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Crowd Machine is /r/CrowdMachine. Crowd Machine’s official website is crowdmachine.com. The official message board for Crowd Machine is medium.com/crowd-machine.

