CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors increased its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,737 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,785 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for 1.3% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in CVS Health were worth $15,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,284,278 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,856,601,000 after buying an additional 3,127,908 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in CVS Health by 259.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,681,480 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $251,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656,101 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CVS Health by 7.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,687,270 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,441,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,516 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 341.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,166,106 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $79,645,000 after purchasing an additional 901,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 535.7% during the 4th quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 762,822 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $52,131,000 after buying an additional 642,822 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $71.70. The company had a trading volume of 219,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,940,991. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $52.04 and a one year high of $77.23.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,937,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,385,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Insiders have sold 113,906 shares of company stock worth $8,719,090 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.08.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

