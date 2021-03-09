DA Davidson Comments on Global Medical REIT Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:GMRE)

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) – Analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Global Medical REIT in a report released on Thursday, March 4th. DA Davidson analyst B. Oxford now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.02.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Global Medical REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 6.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.75.

Shares of GMRE opened at $13.99 on Monday. Global Medical REIT has a fifty-two week low of $6.98 and a fifty-two week high of $14.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.46. The company has a market cap of $674.15 million, a P/E ratio of -87.44 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 21,761 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Global Medical REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,133,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 48.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 6,509 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Global Medical REIT by 1.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 101,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 496.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,983 shares in the last quarter. 64.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. This is an increase from Global Medical REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

