Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $15.25 Million Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 36.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 129,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,233 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $15,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 61,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,213,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,294,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,613,000 after purchasing an additional 308,264 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 18,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 54,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,484,000 after purchasing an additional 13,503 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after purchasing an additional 5,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 1,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $155,110.41. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,769 shares in the company, valued at $4,434,641.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 17,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $2,024,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,929,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,156 shares of company stock worth $2,425,967 in the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WM traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $120.59. 15,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,025,306. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.34 and a 52 week high of $125.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.03. The firm has a market cap of $51.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. Analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.55%.

WM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Sunday, November 15th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Waste Management from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.07.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

