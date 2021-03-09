Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $18.60 Million Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 381.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 188,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 148,997 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $18,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthStone Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Progressive by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Progressive by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 43,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,317,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of The Progressive by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 14,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of The Progressive by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 19,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of The Progressive by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 43,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,301,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 5,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $573,726.72. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,781 shares in the company, valued at $5,435,300.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total value of $202,585.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,050 shares in the company, valued at $3,020,258.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,609 shares of company stock worth $1,680,401. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Progressive from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.50.

NYSE:PGR traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $89.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,051,120. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $62.18 and a 1-year high of $102.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $52.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.03.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.16. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.45%.

About The Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

