Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Increases Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 52.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,180 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,557 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises about 0.6% of Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $43,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 216.7% in the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 57 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total value of $1,996,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,836,690.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $38,175,967.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 114,063 shares of company stock valued at $53,715,598. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $6.79 on Monday, hitting $434.04. 27,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,690,288. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.13 and a 52 week high of $536.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $474.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $481.81.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to purchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $531.77.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

